Moj announces long-term music licensing deal with T-Series

“With this partnership we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India," said Farid Ahsan, chief operating officer and co-founder of Mohalla Tech, the parent company of Moj, said. “This long-term license reciprocates both of our intent to support the creator economy and build a robust foundation for the creator-led content ecosystem in the country," said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series.