Short video app Moj is planning to launch various programs and tools to enable content creators earn around ₹3,500 crore by 2025, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company plans to create an ecosystem within the platform to grow content creators to 10 lakh from around 1 lakh at present, Sharechat and Moj CEO and co-founder Ankush Sachdeva told PTI.

Since its launch in July 2020, Moj has emerged as the largest Indian short video app, with over 160 million MAUs and over 50 million creator communities in the 15 Indian languages.

The company has been investing heavily in social and live commerce and growing its AI/ML team which is now over 100 people strong and spread across the US, Europe, and India. Moj is also introducing virtual gifting, commerce earnings, and even creator referral programs to create a sustainable revenue stream for creators.

Recently, Moj has merged with MX media-owned MX TakaTak to create the largest short video platform for Indians. The combined platform has about 100 million creators, over 300 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), and nearly 250 billion monthly video views

"By 2025, we want to grow monetisable creators on our platform to 10 lakh from 1 lakh at present. Our fundamental belief is that you will have far more creators in India then you have today. Many of them may not be knowing that they are going to be creators.

"We will help them earn $450 million ( ₹3,500 crore) through virtual gifting, live commerce, advertising etc," Sachdeva said.

He said the company will also have a lot of courses to help creators improve themselves.

"Creators will get a direct monetary benefit for creating engaging content on Moj. The payment will not go from the balance sheet of our company," Sachdeva added.