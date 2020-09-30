Molekule expands to India, launches air purifiers based on new technology

NEW DELHI: Molekule, a US-based science and technology company, launched its India operations on Wednesday by introducing its air purifiers on Amazon.

The San Francisco-based company, co-founded by non-resident Indian Dr Yogi Goswami, manufactures scientifically advanced air purifiers using PECO (photoelectrochemical oxidation) technology, which he developed.

Goswami is a professor and expert in solar technology.

PECO technology is capable of destroying a wider range of airborne pollutants including bacteria, viruses, chemicals when compared to traditional air purifiers.

India has been struggling with poor air quality for several years now.

“Our commitment to India is a long-term commitment. This is a technology that is needed in India given the poor air quality, and none of the existing technologies in the market can tackle it," says Goswami, co-founder and chief scientist at Molekule.

Molekule was co-founded by Goswami with his daughter Jaya Rao who is CEO and son, Dilip Goswami, who is the president and chief technology officer.

The company is looking at selling roughly 30,000 units over the course of the next year. “This is on top of a multi-thousand dollar marketing investment we are making. We are also evaluating bringing manufacturing to India to help bring the price point down of the products and provide more access to more products," added Goswami,.

The company had raised $58 million in its Series C round in February to grow and expand its business into newer markets. In India, Molekule will initially retail its Air Mini device at a price of ₹37,999 while replacement filters will be available for ₹4,449.

