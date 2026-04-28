Monarch Networth raises ₹100 crore for PMS fund; reports 10.72% return since launch

Monarch Networth Capital announced it has secured ₹100 crore for its debut portfolio management services (PMS) product, the Monarch Wealth Creator Fund, just months after its introduction.
The firm highlighted in a statement that it raised total capital exclusively through its in-house distribution channels, bypassing external agents or third-party sellers.
As per the company, the PMS achieved a time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) of 10.72% from its 17 December 2025 launch through 24 April 2026. This results in a 15-percentage-point outperformance against the BSE 500 TRI, which declined by 4.28% during that same window.
The fund utilises a sector-agnostic strategy, prioritising businesses with consistent cash flows, strong return metrics, and high governance levels.
The company said its stock-picking process integrates quantitative metrics and qualitative assessments.
Every investment undergoes a multi-layered screening framework that integrates quantitative financial assessments with qualitative evaluations of business operations and management quality.
The wider Indian stock market has encountered significant challenges lately, with the BSE 500 TRI remaining in the red during the fund’s active tenure — a scenario that positions the fund’s positive absolute gains as a central component of its marketing strategy moving forward.
Following this initial momentum and reported gains, Monarch Networth Capital is now aiming to scale its PMS assets under management to ₹500 crore within the next sixty days.
Reflecting on the milestone, Managing Director Vaibhav Shah attributed the fundraising success and market gains to strong client engagement and the firm’s disciplined investment methodology.
The company clarified that performance figures are based on internal data and remain unverified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It further cautioned that individual investor returns may fluctuate based on entry points and specific holdings, emphasising that historical success is not an indicator of future performance.
Holding a 49% stake, private insiders control the largest shareholding in Monarch Networth Capital Limited. Vaibhav Shah is the primary shareholder, with a 12% stake. Meanwhile, the second- and third-largest investors hold 10% and 6.3% of the outstanding shares, respectively, according to Simply Wall St.
Notably, the second largest owner, Manju Bafna, also serves as a top executive. Additionally, CEO Gaurav Bhandari holds 4.3% of the firm's equity.
On Tuesday (28 April 2026), Monarch Networth Capital stock fell 1.77%, or ₹5.35, to close at ₹297.35 per share. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock is down 5.42%.