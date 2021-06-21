Mondelez, HUL partner to launch Crackle ice-cream under Kwality Wall’s

NEW DELHI: Chocolate maker Mondelēz International along with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Monday, expanded their frozen dessert portfolio with the launch of Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub that will see the two companies extend their partnership. Kwality Wall's is owned by HUL.

Mondelēz International had announced a partnership with Hindustan Unilever Limited in 2018 to mark chocolate brand Cadbury’s entry into the frozen dessert category, which led to the launch of Oreo Cornetto and Oreo And Cream tub in the country.

Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub will be retailed general and modern trade stores apart from online, the two companies said.

Premium frozen desserts have found favor among Indian households as mobility remains restricted and consumers who are stuck indoors are turning to more indulgent occasions at home.

“Cadbury is an iconic chocolate brand in the country and through this partnership, we found an exciting opportunity to explore ways to extend consumer love beyond just our core chocolate category. This helps us cater to evolving consumer tastes as frozen desserts find a more regular place in shopper bags vis-à-vis being a one-time indulgence," said Sameer Yadav, associate director, marketing (Tablet Chocolates), Mondelez India.

Consumption occasions are undergoing a shift, said Maya Ganapathy, General Manager, Kwality Wall’s, HUL. “Consumers are on constant look out for differentiated offerings as moments of consumption are now evolving beyond festivities and big news," Ganapathy added.

The partnership between Kwality Wall’s and Oreo in the past has seen immense success, said Ganapathy.

