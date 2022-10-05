Mondelez India Foods launches Diwali campaign for brand Cadbury

It will be a 360-degree campaign for the Cadbury Celebrations brand for communities to come together through technology-enabled solutions. The ad showcases the concept of virtual stores
NEW DELHI: As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, Mondelez India Foods has rolled out a 360-degree campaign ‘Shops For Shopless’ for its Cadbury Celebrations brand for communities to come together through technology-enabled solutions. The ad showcases the concept of virtual stores. The brand film opens with a man looking for his local hawker who wasn’t present at his regular selling spot for a few days. On being spotted and enquired about his whereabouts, the hawker emphasizes on the volatility of his business in a rather spirited manner, which the man already understands and finds a way to resolve for his favourite hawker this Diwali. He makes a gesture of gifting him Cadbury Celebrations and using the QR code on the pack to set up the hawker’s very own virtual shop, leaving the hawker and his son teary-eyed.
The company said the brand will use its QR code technology through which users can scan its chocolate boxes to identify any hawkers nearby and find products sold by them. It’s an interface buyers can also promote and set up a virtual shop for their locally known hawkers by adding simple details like vendor name, phone number and a few product images onto the website. Once they are registered, anyone can shop for the products. Thus, enabling hawkers to continue their business, without finding a new spot every day.
Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing for the company said, “Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/shop to sell the products. Building on this insight and keeping purpose at the core of our strategy, we conceptualized this campaign, an effort to give hawkers a permanent virtual store. We hope our latest tech-enabled effort strikes an emotional chord with the audiences, leading them to participate in small acts of generosity for a brighter and sweeter Diwali."
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, the firm behind the campaign, added, “Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/shop to sell the products. So, building on our generosity platform, this campaign is going beyond the small businesses. It is an effort to give hawkers; one’s with no space, a permanent virtual spot to sell their products. To execute this idea, we partnered with DeltaX to develop a tech platform which can help connect buyers to hawkers near them."
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head - West, Wavemaker India, added, “This will be a seamless tech platform to connect buyers to the unorganized retail owners who we often refer as hawkers or street vendors in this country. This tech infra will not only make our generosity campaign more inclusive but with the campaign it can potentially transform the way we shop in future."
According to the IMARC Group, the India chocolate market reached a value of $2.2 billion in 2021 with the country currently representing one of the world’s fastest growing markets for chocolates. It expects the market to reach $3.8 billion by 2027 at a exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027. major market contributor.