Mondelez India Foods launches Diwali campaign for brand Cadbury

NEW DELHI: As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, Mondelez India Foods has rolled out a 360-degree campaign ‘Shops For Shopless’ for its Cadbury Celebrations brand for communities to come together through technology-enabled solutions. The ad showcases the concept of virtual stores. The brand film opens with a man looking for his local hawker who wasn’t present at his regular selling spot for a few days. On being spotted and enquired about his whereabouts, the hawker emphasizes on the volatility of his business in a rather spirited manner, which the man already understands and finds a way to resolve for his favourite hawker this Diwali. He makes a gesture of gifting him Cadbury Celebrations and using the QR code on the pack to set up the hawker’s very own virtual shop, leaving the hawker and his son teary-eyed.

