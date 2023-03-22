Mondelez India to hike capacity at 4,000 cr

“We are seeing healthy double-digit growth across categories—whether it is chocolates, biscuits or baked snacks. We are growing consumption across these three categories, a lot of this investment will be across all the categories." The announcement comes when demand for packaged foods is on an upswing, albeit impacted by high inflation that is eating into household budgets. Mondelez remains “cautiously optimistic" about India’s prospects for near-term growth, Iyer said. “Overall we believe snacking is growing. Some of it is used as meal replacement. We are cautious, because we’re not behind some of the inflationary headwinds—in dairy and coco we are seeing a fair bit of inflation. However, we are fairly confident that inflation will ease with all the efforts being done on monetary policy. That’s why we are calling for such a big investment."

