Mondelez International expands partnership with HCL Tech1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:06 PM IST
Mondelez International deployed HCL Tech technology to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities across all endpoints,
Mondelez International deployed HCL Tech technology to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities across all endpoints,
Snack company Mondelez International has expanded its multi-year contract with IT company HCL Technologies to enhance cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.