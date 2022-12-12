Snack company Mondelez International has expanded its multi-year contract with IT company HCL Technologies to enhance cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelez International deployed HCL Tech technology to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities across all endpoints, including servers, mobile devices and laptops.

"Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCL Tech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience," Mondelez International Chief Technology Officer AMEA, CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead Punit Jain said in the statement.

Under the contract, HCL Tech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Mondelez International to provide on-demand personalised user experience and accelerated issue resolution to its over 1.1 lakh employees across 79 countries.

"Through using our portfolio of next-generation AI and cognitive solutions, Mondelez International will be able to deliver an adaptive and resilient workforce experience anytime, anywhere and on any device," HCL Tech, Executive Vice President, European Head of Diversified Industries, Sandeep Saxena said.

HCL Tech reported a 7.1% rise in its net profit for the quarter-ended September, at ₹3,489 crore versus ₹3,259 crore year-on-year. The IT major has also revised its revenue and Ebit guidance for FY23, at a time when the street is cautious on the IT sector’s medium-term outlook as companies may look to cut tech spends in case of a recession.

On Monday, the company's scrip ended was up by 0.097% at ₹1,028.30 on BSE