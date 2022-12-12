Mondelez International expands partnership with HCL Tech

HCL Tech reported a 7.1% rise in its net profit for the quarter-ended September, at ₹3,489 crore versus ₹3,259 crore year-on-year. The IT major has also revised its revenue and Ebit guidance for FY23, at a time when the street is cautious on the IT sector’s medium-term outlook as companies may look to cut tech spends in case of a recession.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}