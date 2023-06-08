Here's what RBI said Sanjiv Bajaj's option for customers right to be 'forgotten'1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 09:23 PM IST
RBI is examining the possibility of allowing customers the right to be 'forgotten', a day after a proposal by Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj. According to Bajaj Finserv's MD, customers would be able to opt out of telemarketing calls.
A day after NBFC giant Bajaj Finserv's managing director Sanjiv Bajaj's option for allowing customers the right to be 'forgotten', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said they are examining the issue. RBI hinted that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) needs to look into the matter of telemarketing calls.
