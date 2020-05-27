Monetisation of 6 debt schemes would be done by Franklin trustees or Deloitte

"Investors will also have an option to vote “No’ for either of the 2 proposals (option 3), but this will delay the monetization of scheme assets ," said Franklin in the note, which has ben reviewed by Mint. The e-voting notices will be sent in a couple of days. The investors will have 3-day window to participate in the e-voting process, which will be followed by a video conferencing which will serve as a unitholders meeting. The investors could continue to vote during the video conferencing.