Monetizing users the next chapter for Cred: Kunal Shah
- Last fiscal year, the company worked to scale the adoption of its products such as RentPay, Cash, and Pay
- It also launched new products such as Mint that allows users to lend to other users
Fintech unicorn Cred is focusing on greater monetization from its existing users by offering more products as its accumulated losses crossed ₹1,279.6 crore in FY22, founder Kunal Shah said.
