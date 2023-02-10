Monetizing users the next chapter for Cred: Kunal Shah

The company spent ₹307.6 crore as employee benefit expense, its second largest cost after marketing during the year. It spent ₹158.7 crore in payment processing charges and ₹243.3 crore in other expenses, which include software and licensing costs of ₹104.9 crore. Cred claims to have high engagement and stickiness with over 90% of its members redeeming at least one reward on its app every month.