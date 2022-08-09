Moneyboxx Finance aims to provide business loans to 1 million MSMEs over 5 years

BENGALURU: With the revival in economic demand post pandemic, Moneyboxx Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) , which provides small-ticket business loans to micro and small enterprises, aims to cater to 1 million borrowers over the next five years. It aims to provide them 'unsecured' business loans of ₹1-3 lakh and secured loans of ₹3-7 lakh in tier-3 and below areas.

