Moneyboxx Finance secures 50 crore term loan from SBI

Deepak Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Moneyboxx said, “We are very excited and thankful to SBI for this vote of confidence in our extremely successful and unique phygital business model, wherein we not only provide growth capital to small and marginal agri-entrepreneurs, but also supplement this with significant beyond-lending initiatives, while maintaining pristine asset quality. The term loan from SBI will help boost our efforts in fostering financial inclusion by addressing the unmet and growing need for credit in the INR 1-10 lacs small business loan segment. With a robust and highly scalable business model in place, backed by an entirely digital process and risk analytics capabilities, we are poised to create a greater positive impact on small businesses across small towns."