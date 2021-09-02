MUMBAI : MoneyHOP, a UK-based company with an Indian subsidiary that provides seamless and cost-effective payments and remittance solutions, has raised $1.25 million ( ₹9.12 crore) in a seed round.

The funding was led by UK-based investors and managing directors from various multinational investment banks with decades of experience in financial services.

This fund infusion will help moneyHOP strengthen its team at all levels, pursue aggressive growth targets, venture into the cross-border MSME payment space, and expand its international presence. Some investors from the previous round held in 2020 also participated in the round.

"moneyHOP is on a mission to provide seamless and cost-effective cross-border payments and remittance solutions for individuals and businesses in India to begin with, and soon move into other geographies, globally," the startup said in a statement.

The three key areas of focus for moneyHOP – Send, Spend and Collect –are catered via HOP Remit, HOP App + Card and HOPPay solutions.

It aims at capturing the global aspirations of individuals and businesses who move around the world, live in different countries across the world and sell to consumers worldwide. These customers value convenience, transparency and instant gratification over anything else. However, moneyHOP feels that the current banking system has not kept pace with the evolving needs of these consumers and businesses.

moneyHOP feels how demonetization acted as a catalyst to fuel the exponential growth of domestic digital payments in India, covid-19 is doing it to the cross-border payments and remittances. Increasing number of people are now opting for contactless international banking services.

Founded in 2019, moneyHOP’s HOPRemit platform has helped thousands of international students and others remit tuition fees and maintenance in a digital, cost-effective, and paperless manner through its platform. moneyHOP has partnered with several key players in the ecosystem and enabled them to provide remittance on their platforms through RaaS (remittance-as-a-service). The company has seen a consistent 100% month-on-month growth since its launch and transacted millions of dollars through its platform.

Mayank Goyal, moneyHOP chief executive officer and founder, said, “This funding will fuel our mission of providing businesses and individuals with a unified platform that makes international payments and remittances paperless, presence-less, and cashless while also being cost-effective. We are excited to relentlessly pursue our aim to revolutionize cross-border banking for millennials and businesses in India and globally."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.