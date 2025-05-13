Another Indian fintech unicorn taps bankers for a $400-million IPO
Fintech unicorn Moneyview, which is backed by Apis Partners, has tapped bankers for an initial public offering worth more than $400 million, two people aware of the matter told Mint. The Bengaluru company has appointed Axis Capital Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd for the IPO, one of them said.