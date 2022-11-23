Monster.com rebrands to foundit; to take data-based approach to hiring2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:41 PM IST
The rebranding has been in the works since Quess took over Monster, but was delayed due to the pandemic and some other reasons
The rebranding has been in the works since Quess took over Monster, but was delayed due to the pandemic and some other reasons
Homegrown job portal, Monster.com, has announced its plans to rebrand itself as foundit, and add new functionalities targeting a new age job market. The company plans to make use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics to serve jobs to its users. Monster claims it serves more than 70 million job seekers now, and has 10,000 corporate customers across 18 countries.