Monte Carlo, Arvind, 59 others make the cut for textile PLI sops

The scheme aims to expand man-made fibre and technical textiles segments' value chain to help India regain its dominant status in the global textiles trade. India's share of global textile exports has gradually declined over the last few years
NEW DELHI :
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Trident Ltd and Kimberly Clark India Pvt. Ltd are among 61 Indian textiles companies that have qualified for the government’s ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.
“The proposed total investment expected from the applicants is ₹19,077 crore, and the projected turnover is ₹184,917 crore over five years with proposed direct employment of 240,134," Union textiles secretary U.P. Singh told reporters. A total of 67 companies had applied for the incentives scheme.
Thirteen applications were approved under Part 1 of the scheme, where the minimum investment is ₹300 crore, and the minimum revenue required to be achieved for the incentive is ₹600 crore. These include Avgol India, Trident Ltd, Shahi Exports, and Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.
The remaining 48 were approved under Part 2 of the scheme, where the minimum investment is ₹100 crore, and the minimum revenue required to be achieved for the incentive is ₹200 crore. These include Texport Industries Ltd, Swara Baby Products, Arvind Ltd, and Techno Sportswear.
In December, the government approved the PLI scheme for textiles, offering incentives worth ₹10,683 crore over five years to manufacture man-made fibre apparel—jerseys, overcoats, trousers, etc.—fabrics and products of technical textiles.
The scheme aims to expand man-made fibre and technical textiles segments’ value chain to help India regain its dominant status in the global textiles trade. India’s share of global textile exports has gradually declined over the last few years.
The scheme will be operational from 24 September 2021 to 31 March 2030. Man-made fibre constitutes over 70% of the global textile market and is expected to see its share grow to 80% in the next few years.
India is primarily a cotton-dominated market as it is the largest producer of the natural fibre. “India needs to play a much larger role in the international market. The scheme would help increase India’s share in the global man-made fibre and technical textiles sector. We are targeting to increase exports of technical textiles from $2 billion to about $8-10 billion," he added.
Addressing the issue of soaring raw cotton prices, Singh said cotton prices may cool in the coming days after the finance ministry’s Wednesday decision to fully exempt the import of cotton from customs duty till 30 September.
“After the duty exemption announced on Wednesday, cotton prices are expected to fall in two to three days. But at the same time, we don’t expect the prices to go very low because there is a shortage all over. Crops have got affected in the US and other countries due to drought-like conditions," Singh said.
The import of cotton attracted a 5% basic customs duty and a 5% agriculture infrastructure development cess. Cotton prices doubled to ₹90,000 a candy, which weighs 356 kg, in just a year, hurting textile makers across the country.
“Rising cotton prices have two aspects to it. When cotton prices rise, farmers stand to benefit. Farmers are now getting nearly two times the minimum support price, so this year, we are expecting the cotton acreage to increase by 10-20% as the farmers are getting good prices for their produce," Singh said.
He added that there was significant capacity addition in the spinning industry because of the strong demand for cotton internationally.