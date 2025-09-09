Monte Paschi Takes Over Mediobanca to Reshape Italian Banking

(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has secured a majority stake in Mediobanca SpA, cementing a once-unthinkable €16 billion takeover that’s set to reshape Italian finance.

Mediobanca investors have tendered 62.3% of the shares to Monte Paschi, according to a filing on Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. That will give Monte Paschi a majority stake once it has formally acquired those shares.

The deal, worth almost €16 billion ($18.8 billion) at Monday’s market close, is set to create Italy’s third-largest lender by assets. It brings to fruition a long-held ambition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to establish a new large bank that can rival Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA.

If completed, it will also mark the first large-scale deal since a wave of M&A across the Italian financial sector started about a year ago. Several smaller takeovers have since gone through while UniCredit dropped its pursuit of Banco BPM SpA.

The Mediobanca acquisition “creates a new competitive force” that will rank “among the leaders in the Italian banking sector,” Monte Paschi said in a press release on Monday.

The takeover of Italy’s largest independent investment bank caps a stunning turnaround for Monte Paschi, considered to be the world’s oldest bank still in operation.

Founded in 1472, Monte Paschi only recently emerged from a deep restructuring lasting over a decade. An ill-timed takeover just before the financial crisis years from 2008 marked the beginning of the bank’s troubles, culminating in its nationalization in 2017.

Along the way, investors injected more than €14 billion in fresh funds. That added to about €7 billion in capital provided by various Italian administrations.

Deep Restructuring

But since Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio took over in 2022, rising interest rates and his deep restructuring have boosted profitability and lifted the share price, allowing Rome to sell down its stake.

The rising stock has also given Monte Paschi the currency to launch the takeover bid for Mediobanca, a competitor with a market valuation that’s about 70% higher.

Monte Paschi earlier this month improved its offer by adding a cash, and it lowered the minimum acceptance threshold to 35%.

The new offer valued Mediobanca at €19.56 per share at Monday’s market close, equivalent to a market capitalization of about €16 billion. That compared with a market price of €19.48 per share.

Monte Paschi will benefit from expanded operations in asset gathering, private banking, investment banking and insurance, Lovaglio has said. His lender would represent about 60% of the combined entity in terms of customer loans and clients assets.

Mediobanca’s leadership has repeatedly rejected the approach, saying it destroys value and shareholders are better off if the firm stays independent.

Monte Paschi’s holding may further increase as the tender offer, which ended at Monday’s market close, will reopen from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22. The Siena-based lender has committed itself to buying the tendered shares.

While Monte Paschi has previously said it considers the transaction as successful if it obtains at least 35% in Mediobanca, an outright majority will give it more influence. It will also allow the lender to consolidate Mediobanca and boost capital by speeding up the use of as much as €2.9 billion in deferred tax assets.

In the press release on Monday, Monte Paschi said that not all conditions of its offer have been met yet.

Closing a Chapter

The deal closes the chapter on Mediobanca’s role as Italy’s largest independent listed investment bank and will likely mark the end of Alberto Nagel’s time at the top of the firm. He joined the bank in 1991 and took his current role in 2008, making him one of the longest serving CEOs in European banking.

Nagel is preparing to resign along with the rest of the lender’s board as Monte Paschi is nearing control of the rival, Bloomberg News has reported. There’s no final decision by Nagel or the board, and the situation could yet change, people familiar with the matter have said.

