Monthly auto sales is the first big thing to watch in 2023. What to expect?

As per the research note, Emkay Global said that the channel checks indicate a higher YoY volume for PVs, though volumes would be lower MoM due to production constraints. Further, Tractor volumes are likely to be better on a YoY basis but decline MoM due to seasonality. In addition, 2-Wheeler volume growth should be positive YoY, supported by marriage season demand and favorable base effect. Lastly, CVs are likely to maintain their double-digit growth momentum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}