Moody’s downgrades Vedanta’s ratings further into speculative grade

Global credit ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating of Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources Limited ( VRL ) to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded the ratings on the senior unsecured bonds issued by VRL and those issued by Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc (VRF) and guaranteed by VRL to Caa1 from B3, the agency said in a press release.

All ratings remain under review for further downgrade, it said.

“The downgrade primarily reflects the holding company VRL's persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs amid growing signs of an aggressive risk appetite, with implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management, a key component of our governance risk assessment framework," Kaustubh Chaubal a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, said in the ratings rationale for the downgrade.

Moody’s said VRL's liquidity is severely challenged with $2.8 billion of its debt maturing from January 2021 through June 2022, including intercompany debt maturities of $507 million and a $325 million debt maturity at VRL's sole shareholder Volcan Investments, which Moody's expects to be serviced out of VRL group cash flows. Further weakening the holding company’s liquidity is an estimated $470 million of annual interest expense.

Following the upstreaming of the intercompany loan from Cairn India Holdings Ltd (CIHL) earlier this fiscal year and VDL's commitment to investors that no further intercompany loans will be extended without approval from the VDL board, cash movement options from operating subsidiaries to the holding companies may be restricted to dividends and a nominal management/branding fee from its operating subsidiaries. However, Moody's cautioned that the group's complex structure with less than 100% shareholding in key operating and cash rich subsidiaries, restricts the amounts of such dividends.

"VRL's funding access had been underpinned by continued support from Indian and multinational banks not only at the operating entities, but also at various holding companies," Chaubal said. "However, VRL had to repay its $425 million debt maturity from one of its relationship banks, as opposed to rolling it over or refinancing it with other long-term debt, a sign of reduced bank support."

Moody’s also pointed out that VDL announced that one of its independent directors resigned for personal reasons, marking the fourth senior departure in 2020. “Departures in the senior management/board at such frequent intervals can be alarming, especially at a time when the company's liquidity is weak, statutory auditors opt not to be reelected and are providing qualified reports and qualified conclusions," the credit report said. Further adding pressure to VRL's credit profile is an accident in November at one of its mines in Gamsberg, South Africa, where mining activity remains suspended due to a geotechnical failure. The geotechnical failure trapped 10 of the company's employees, killing two.

Even though the mine’s operations are relatively small within the group, Moody’s said the accident underscores social risks, with plausible implications for the company's globally diversified mining operations.

