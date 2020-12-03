Moody’s downgrades Vedanta’s ratings further into speculative grade

Moody’s also pointed out that VDL announced that one of its independent directors resigned for personal reasons, marking the fourth senior departure in 2020. “Departures in the senior management/board at such frequent intervals can be alarming, especially at a time when the company's liquidity is weak, statutory auditors opt not to be reelected and are providing qualified reports and qualified conclusions," the credit report said. Further adding pressure to VRL's credit profile is an accident in November at one of its mines in Gamsberg, South Africa, where mining activity remains suspended due to a geotechnical failure. The geotechnical failure trapped 10 of the company's employees, killing two.