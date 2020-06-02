Moody's lowers ratings of major Indian companies' to negative

Under Moody's joint default analysis approach for government-related issuers (GRIs) like ONGC, OIL, IOCL and and BPCL, government support is one of the key considerations. The ratings of these four GRIs are very sensitive to a decline in the rating of their government owner given their close links with the Government of India, Moody's said in a statement, adding that as a result, each GRI has been downgraded by one notch, consistent with the downgrade of the sovereign rating.