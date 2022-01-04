Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to proposed RIL USD bonds

RIL benefits from diversified earnings sources that have little or no correlation, given its presence in the refining and petrochemicals, digital services, and consumer retail segments, Moody's said, adding that these three segments together generated around ₹94,400 crore ($12.6 billion) or 86% of RIL's consolidated EBITDA for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021.

