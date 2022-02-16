Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has changed Vedanta Ltd's outlook to Negative, while affirmed B2 CFR and B3 senior unsecured rating.

On Wednesday, Vedanta shares were down 2.0% in noon deals at ₹364.40 on NSE.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects holding company Vedanta Resource's large near-term refinancing requirements amid tightening liquidity in the capital markets," said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The continued delay in refinancing its upcoming debt maturities with long-term funding raises concerns over the company's liquidity management, even as supportive commodity prices have improved its key financial metrics."

"We estimate the holding company's current cash sources -- management fee and dividends from operating subsidiaries -- will fall short of its cash needs over the 18 months until June 2023. While the company is obtaining financing for a part of its upcoming debt maturities, the absence of an executed refinancing plan keeps liquidity risk elevated, especially amid tight liquidity in capital markets and widening yields on its existing USD bonds," added Chaubal.

Moody's considers the holding company's persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs as signs of an aggressive risk appetite, with implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management, a key component of the rating agency's governance risk assessment framework.

Today's rating action, Moody's said, considered the impact of Vedanta Resource's aggressive liquidity management and refinancing practices on its credit profile, which Moody's regards as credit negative.

"The affirmation of the CFR reflects the rating agency's view that VRL's operations are solidly positioned with favorable underlying demand and commodity prices that support continued positive free cash flow generation," Moody's said.

Moody's said it could further downgrade the company's ratings if Vedanta Resources fails to refinance its near-term US dollar bond and loan maturities with long-term financing by April 2022.

"While commodity prices are unlikely to decline significantly over the next 12 months, downward ratings pressure could also emerge if commodity prices soften and reduce VRL's EBITDA and free cash flow generation."

Even though upgrade in the near-term is unlikely, given the acute refinancing and liquidity risk at the holding company, Moody's said the outlook could return to stable if the company secures sufficient funding to completely address its upcoming debt maturities and ensure comfortable liquidity

