Moody’s downgrades NTPC, NHAI, Adani group firms

On Monday, Moodys’ downgraded the Government of India’s foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to “Baa3" from “Baa2" while the outlook fell from stable to negative. The latest downgrade reduces India to the lowest investment grade of ratings and brings Moody’s — which is generally the most optimistic India among the top three global credit ratings agency — ratings for the country in line with the other two main rating agencies in the world — Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Expectations of the GDP shrinking in FY21, a widening fiscal deficit and a weak financial sector were the primary reasons Moodys’ chose to turn pessimistic about India’s prospects.