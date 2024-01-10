 Moody's downgrades rating on senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 09 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 1.21%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,064.90 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 625.40 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 799.50 1.32%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 979.30 -0.27%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Moody's downgrades rating on senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources
Back Back

Moody's downgrades rating on senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources

 Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Vedanta's ratings reflect its unsustainable capital structure characterised by high financial leverage at the holding company and its perennially weak liquidity amid a period of continued large negative free cash flow, Moody's said.

Moody's also downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources to Caa3 from Caa2.Premium
Moody's also downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources to Caa3 from Caa2.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources to Ca from Caa3.

The credit rating agency also downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources to Caa3 from Caa2.

“We view the debt restructuring as default avoidance and assess that the creditors have incurred an economic loss with respect to the original promise. We consider the transaction to be a distressed exchange under our criteria, which underpins our downgrade of VRL's ratings," Moody's Senior Vice President Kaustubh Chaubal said.

Vedanta's ratings reflect its unsustainable capital structure characterised by high financial leverage at the holding company and its perennially weak liquidity amid a period of continued large negative free cash flow, Moody's said.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

“Proforma the debt restructuring, holdco VRL's near-term liquidity will improve only slightly and its refinancing wall will start building up as it approaches its next bond maturity in April 2026," Chaubal said.

Furthermore, a springing covenant requiring holdco VRL to refinance its April 2026 bond maturity by December 2025, failing which all amended bonds will mature in April 2026, will keep refinancing risk elevated and the likelihood of further distressed exchanges high, he added.

The ratings agency believes the company will still face material liquidity issues during the next 24 months and that its default risk remains high.

Vedanta Resources, the UK-headquartered parent company of Vedanta group, last week received bondholders' approval to restructure four series of bonds.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Jan 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App