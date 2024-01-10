Moody's downgrades rating on senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources
Vedanta's ratings reflect its unsustainable capital structure characterised by high financial leverage at the holding company and its perennially weak liquidity amid a period of continued large negative free cash flow, Moody's said.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources to Ca from Caa3.
