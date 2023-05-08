Moody's expects OYO to remain Ebitda positive for FY242 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Moody's forecast is based on a further demand recovery in the hospitality business, a higher number of storefronts on Oyo’s platform and more cost reductions.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday said hospitality and travel tech startup Oyo is likely to see its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Ebitda) to be positive for the remaining financial year (FY24) and overall outlook to remain stable.
