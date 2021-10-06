Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Moody's raises rating outlook to stable for 18 corporates, banks, including RIL, SBI

Moody's raises rating outlook to stable for 18 corporates, banks, including RIL, SBI

Premium
(Photo: Bloomberg) 
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

This follows the upgrade by the US-based rating agency in India's sovereign rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday raised the rating outlook for 18 Indian corporates and banks, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis Bank, to 'stable' from 'negative'.

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday raised the rating outlook for 18 Indian corporates and banks, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis Bank, to 'stable' from 'negative'.

This follows the upgrade by the US-based rating agency in India's sovereign rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Tuesday. The agency had affirmed the sovereign rating at 'Baa3'.

This follows the upgrade by the US-based rating agency in India's sovereign rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Tuesday. The agency had affirmed the sovereign rating at 'Baa3'.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The nine companies whose rating outlook has been revised upwards are RIL, TCS, Infosys, ONGC, Petronet LNG Ltd, UltraTech Cement, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The agency also affirmed the rating on privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), but maintained the 'negative' outlook.

The nine banks whose outlook has been revised to 'stable' are SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Union Bank and EXIM Bank.

"Stabilization in asset quality and improved capital are the main drivers of this rating action," Moody's said.

Also, the rating outlook has been revised to 'stable' from 'negative' on 10 Indian infrastructure issuers, including NTPC, NHAI, PGCIL, Gail, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ). 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Price pressures not going anywhere; should MPC put focu ...

Premium

5 Indian companies with enviable stock portfolios

Premium

The unfolding revolution in India's short video market

Premium

Should you opt for long-term health insurance?

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!