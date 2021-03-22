Moody's revises outlook on IndusInd Bank to stable

Moody's Investors Service on Monday affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank Ltd at Ba1 and revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing the bank's strong capital and core profitability.

That apart, Moody's has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2. The change in outlook to stable from negative, it said, is driven by improvement in its funding and capital, and marginal asset quality deterioration because of the economic disruptions from the pandemic.

“Despite the economic disruption asset quality deterioration was moderate, with gross and net non-performing loan (NPL) ratios, after including those benefiting from the Supreme Court order on loan classification, being at 2.93% and 0.22% respectively as of the end of December 2020, compared with 2.18% and 1.05%, a year earlier," it said.

The bank also raised capital, resulting in a significant increase in the core equity tier 1 ratio to around 15% from 12.1% at the end of 2019.

According to Moody’s, the bank's funding quality has been improving over the past 12 months, with the share of retail deposits in total funding increasing to 27% at end December 2020 from 24% at end March 2020. With management prioritizing improving funding mix over loan growth, Moody’s said it expects further improvement over the next 12-18 months.

“However, IndusInd Bank’s funding quality remains weaker than other large rated Indian private sector banks," it said.

