Moody's sees LIC IPO as credit positive for India's life insurance industry

Moody's said, "We see the arrival of external shareholders with experience in the insurance industry as a further key benefit of the IPO. We believe the presence of foreign stakeholders will bring particular benefits in the areas of capital adequacy, financial flexibility, and governance standards, enhancing LIC’s credit profile. Additionally, their influence could aid operational and distribution efficiencies, for example, by encouraging LIC, whose online distribution is currently limited to its own portal, to negotiate wider online distribution agreements with third parties. This would support LIC’s sales growth, given the increasing importance of digital distribution in the life industry, and the greater geographic reach of online sales."