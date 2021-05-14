Moody’s upgrade Tata Motors outlook to ‘stable’ as JLR operations recover

Earlier in February, Jaguar Land Rover announced a new global strategy, Reimagine, wherein the company will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025, and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globally, as part of this strategy. Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expect to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aims to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.