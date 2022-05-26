Rating agency Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Bharti Airtel Ltd. At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR). It has also changed the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive.

Bharti Airtel's Baa3 rating considers the company's position as one of the largest telecom service operators globally in terms of subscribers (491 million), its solid market position in India's (Baa3 stable) high-growth mobile market and its large spectrum holdings. Bharti's proven ability to access capital markets and the benefits of its strong and supportive shareholder base are also reflected in the ratings, said Moody's explaining the rationale behind the upgrade.

Moody's expects a further 15%-20% increase in Bharti's consolidated adjusted EBITDA by the end of fiscal 2023, reflecting stable growth at its Indian operations and African operations, which are held through its 56%- owned subsidiary, Airtel Africa plc (Airtel Africa), and contribute around 30% of consolidated EBITDA.

Moody's also expects investments in 5G spectrum, should an auction occur over the next few months, will not worsen the company's leverage profile. This is based on Moody's assumption that the company will largely fund its participation with cash and cash flow from operations and also has additional calls on its remaining balance under the rights issue.

“The stable outlook reflects Bharti's improving operating profile credit metrics, including Moody's expectation of growing free cash flows and liquidity over the next 12-24 months, particularly at the core Indian operations," Moody's added. Though, as per the rating agency, an upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the recent upgrade.