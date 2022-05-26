Moody’s upgrades Bharti Airtel’s rating

Moody’s upgrades Bharti Airtel’s rating2 min read . 26 May 2022
- Moody’s has also upgraded senior unsecured debt rating on bonds issued by Bharti and senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V from Ba1 to Baa3
Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday upgraded Bharti Airtel’s rating from Ba1 to Baa3 and changed the outlook from positive to stable, on the back of improving operational metrics, lower leverage and better profitability.
Moody’s has also upgraded senior unsecured debt rating on bonds issued by Bharti and senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V from Ba1 to Baa3. “The rating upgrade reflects continued strengthening of Bharti’s operational metrics as well as stabilization of its financial profile, including lower leverage levels and improving profitability,"said Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice president at Moody’s.
“We expect improvements will be sustained given Bharti’s solid market position, rising profitability at its core Indian mobile business and prudent financial management."
According to Bharti Airtel, the stable outlook reflects its improving operating profile credit metrics, including its expectation of growing free cash flows and liquidity over the next 12-24 months, particularly for Indian operations.
Moody’s expects its consolidated adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to remain stable or improve, despite investments in 5G spectrum. Cash flow savings from the moratorium will be redeployed to reduce debt permanently, it added.
Bharti’s Baa3 rating considers its position as one of the largest telecom service operators globally with 491 million subscribers, its strong position in India’s high-growth mobile market, and large spectrum holdings.
Bharti’s proven ability to access capital markets and the benefits of a strong and supportive shareholder base are reflected in the ratings, the ratings agency said.
The telco reported over 25% rise in consolidated adjusted EBITDA to ₹58,100 crore in FY22 compared to the year-ago, which reflected the growing proportional share in 4G subscriber base and a further step-up in average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile services segment, which contributed around 53% of consolidated EBITDA.
Its decision to increase tariff in December also helped drive ARPUs higher and supports Moody’s expectations of sustained profitability in the next 12-18 months.
Moody’s expects 15-20% growth in the company’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA by the end of FY23 on the back of stable growth in both Indian and African markets. Bharti holds a 56% stake in its subsidiary, Airtel Africa plc, which contributed around 30% to consolidated EBITDA. “While some uncertainty remains related to spectrum purchases and funding for further 5G investments, Moody’s expects Bharti to maintain leverage measures that are consistent with an investment grade rating," it added.
Airtel’s leverage, measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA, dropped to around 3 x as of 31 March from 3.8x in 2021.
Moody’s said the company is well positioned to buy 5G airwaves with cash from operations. Besides, it has ₹15,800 crore from the ₹21,000 crore rights issue it raised in August.