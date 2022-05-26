Moody’s upgrades Bharti Airtel’s rating

Moody’s expects 15-20% growth in the company’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA by the end of FY23 on the back of stable growth in both Indian and African markets. Bharti holds a 56% stake in its subsidiary, Airtel Africa plc, which contributed around 30% to consolidated EBITDA. “While some uncertainty remains related to spectrum purchases and funding for further 5G investments, Moody’s expects Bharti to maintain leverage measures that are consistent with an investment grade rating," it added.