Moody’s upgrades outlook for Motherson Sumi to stable

"The rating affirmation and outlook change to stable reflect the sustainable recovery in Motherson's revenue and profitability from the trough during the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of the fiscal year that ended March 2021. We expect the company to sustain the recovery over the upcoming 12 to 18 months, strengthening its credit metrics, in particular debt/Ebitda leverage tracking below 3.0x," said Kaustubh Chaubal, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody’s.

