More 'Brexit' companies shift to the Netherlands as uncertainty persists

1 min read.12:33 PM ISTReuters
Amsterdam has attracted companies in trading and finance, medicine and agriculture, as well as logistics and distribution looking to secure their European operations as Britain departed the European Union
The flow of businesses moving to the Netherlands because of Brexit remained strong in 2020, even though foreign investment fell by a quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said on Thursday.
"Not only are the amount of contacts continuing to grow, the number of Brexit companies that have opted for the Netherlands is also increasing," the agency said in a statement. "In effect, the uncertainty of recent years has not disappeared."
Even after a divorce deal was reached between Brussels and Britain, Amsterdam has remained a popular destination, along with rivals Frankfurt and Paris.