More businesses face regulatory heat on beneficial ownership
SummaryThe trend shows that RoCs are digging deep on various regulatory filings of the companies not only in India but also those made to overseas regulatory agencies that are publicly available.
New Delhi: The regulatory scrutiny on beneficial ownership of companies is increasing with the Registrars of Companies (RoCs) issuing adjudicatory orders on as many as 20 companies since the beginning of May, suggesting that the authorities are getting stricter about disclosures of who is controlling corporate operations.