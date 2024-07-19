More businesses face regulatory heat on beneficial ownership

“This is gaining more importance as a regulatory and compliance area. Businesses in India with a parent entity abroad will have to look very carefully into this aspect. Companies face the risk of getting penalised if they do not send communications to those who could be significant beneficial owners but are not named as such, to verify their status. Directors who are at default in ensuring compliance will also get penalised," said Noorul Hassan, partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys. The rollout of version three of the MCA21 portal and use of AI tools also aid RoCs in analysing parent-subsidiary relationships and figure out who could be a significant beneficial owner, he said.