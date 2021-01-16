More cash means more problems for big banks

Big banks have a tantalizing amount of cash on their books, but there is still a ways to go before it can make its way into shareholders’ pockets.

JPMorgan Chase said Friday that it ended 2020 with $1.4 trillion in cash and marketable securities, which it said is some $450 billion in excess of what regulators require. Across Citigroup, PNC Financial Services, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, which all reported earnings Friday, cash assets at year-end represented about 15% of their total assets, well up from less than 10% a year before.

Behind this is a wave of deposits driven by the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet expansion as well as fiscal stimulus. Large U.S. banks’ loans are now only about 56% of their deposits, down from around 70% before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Fed data.

Meanwhile, these banks’ profits were boosted in the fourth quarter by a reversal of credit costs via reserve releases, which investors will want to see a lot more of in 2021. JPMorgan cited the macroeconomy and corporate borrowers having lots of liquidity as major drivers of its release in wholesale lending; it held reserves flat for credit cards.

Higher earnings in the fourth quarter could help allow banks to increase buybacks in accordance with the Federal Reserve payout formula, which ties them to average quarterly earnings. JPMorgan said it now has net capacity for $4.5 billion buybacks in the first quarter, part of the $30 billion the bank’s board authorized following the Fed’s December stress test results.

View Full Image Loans as a percentage of deposits

How much of that it might actually do remains to be seen, however: JPMorgan warned there are thorny questions about how much capital it would need under evolving regulatory requirements. For one, it noted the expiration of the Fed’s exclusion of Treasuries and cash at the central bank from certain leverage requirements. JPMorgan executives even said they were weighing issuing preferred shares to boost capital capacity to buy back common stock.

The impact of all that excess cash on profitability is becoming a tad more muted. While banks don’t have great options for deploying cash without loan growth, the banks mostly increased their investment-securities assets in the fourth quarter, against the headwind of fast prepayment of mortgage-backed securities. This helped slow their quarterly declines in net interest margin, a measure of banks’ core profitability.

Still, deploying cash profitably will remain a challenge. The KBW Nasdaq Bank index is up over 9% so far this year, but it was off by more than 3% midday Friday as banks signalled little optimism on loan growth. Notably, consumers continue to pay down card balances at an “extraordinary" pace, according to JPMorgan, and many corporations are awash in cash of their own.

Going into 2021, banks are coiled with potential energy from their deposit-fueled cash piles. But when that might translate into sustainable gains in lending and shareholder returns remains hard to pinpoint.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

