More cash means more problems for big banks

More cash means more problems for big banks2 min read . 10:49 PM IST
Large lenders like JPMorgan Chase are sitting on much more cash than they need
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Large lenders like JPMorgan Chase are sitting on much more cash than they need
Big banks have a tantalizing amount of cash on their books, but there is still a ways to go before it can make its way into shareholders’ pockets.
JPMorgan Chase said Friday that it ended 2020 with $1.4 trillion in cash and marketable securities, which it said is some $450 billion in excess of what regulators require. Across Citigroup, PNC Financial Services, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, which all reported earnings Friday, cash assets at year-end represented about 15% of their total assets, well up from less than 10% a year before.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.