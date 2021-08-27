More companies weigh penalizing employees without Covid-19 vaccinations

“I’m certainly getting a lot of questions, like, ‘Can I not cover Covid treatment for those that are not getting vaccinated? Can I not cover their Covid testing? Can I kick them off the plan altogether?’" Mr. Symons said. “Generally the answer to all three of those questions is: It’s dangerous to do that under HIPAA nondiscrimination protections," he said, adding, “Companies are exploring a lot of the options here but there are certainly some legal risks they need to be mindful of."