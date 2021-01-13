More company loans close to turning bad

Although the 3 September Supreme Court order prohibited banks from classifying certain loans as bad, lenders have to categorize them as SMA -0, SMA-1 or SMA-2, depending on the extent of delay in repayments. To be sure, these are still classified as standard since loans turn bad only after they are overdue for more than 90 days. “The asset classification standstill inhibits the true underlying economic categorization of assets, although the incipient tilt is towards worsening, as indicated by the growth in balances in the next worse categories for each cohort," said RBI.