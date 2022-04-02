More consumers switch to smaller packs as inflation pinches

Contribution of low-priced packs to overall sales within categories such as beverages, personal care and commodities moved up by 2%, 4% and 10.5% respectively in rural India between January and first week of March, according to data shared by retail technology platform Bizom. In urban India, contribution from lower price points in categories such as confectionery, commodities, home care and packaged foods moved up by 2.8%, 2.9%, 5.9% and 13.7% respectively. Commodities consist of packaged and branded edible oils, spices, rice, and flour.