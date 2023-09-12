More cos, LLPs set up via revamped portal1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Forms filed by companies in the new high security forms in the 1 April to 10 September period this year has touched 2.44 million, against 2.29 million in the same time a year ago.
New Delhi: Over 100,000 companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) have been set up using the high security forms introduced this year in the revamped MCA21 statutory filing portal from April to August, showing an improvement of over 11%, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an update, suggesting that the technological upgrade has stabilised after its teething troubles.