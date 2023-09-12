More cos, LLPs set up via revamped portal

New Delhi: Over 100,000 companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) have been set up using the high security forms introduced this year in the revamped MCA21 statutory filing portal from April to August, showing an improvement of over 11%, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an update, suggesting that the technological upgrade has stabilised after its teething troubles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data available from the ministry showed that over 92,000 companies and LLPs were formed in the same time a year ago.

Various other corporate filings made in the revamped portal in the new web-based forms have also gone up from the year ago period. Over 306,000 LLP forms have been filed in the revamped portal from 1 April to 10 September, compared to 233,000 in the same time a year ago, the ministry said. Forms filed by companies in the new high security forms in the 1 April to 10 September period this year has touched 2.44 million, against 2.29 million in the same time a year ago.

However, annual returns and financial statements for the current filing season that will peak in the September-November period will continue in the old format as the filing season has kicked in and many companies have already filed their returns for FY23 in the existing version-two forms. This gives businesses more time to get used to the new filing system involving two-factor authentication before more corporate reporting forms are introduced in the new version.