More Credit Suisse senior bankers depart in wake of Archegos loss

Meanwhile, the head of the Credit Suisse team specializing in blank-check companies, Niron Stabinksy, was being courted by several firms including Jefferies Financial Group Inc. but plans to stay, some of the people said. Riding a wave of activity in the acquisition vehicles, his team has brought in over $500 million in fees for the bank so far this year, some of the people said, helping make Mr. Stabinsky, dubbed by some as “Mr. SPAC," one the highest paid bankers at the firm. It couldn’t be learned what Credit Suisse offered to keep him.