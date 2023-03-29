More disclosures will improve audit quality: MCA2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Requirement of annual transparency report by audit firms will be implemented in a gradual manner for public interest entities starting with statutory auditors of top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation with effect from FY23 financial statements.
New Delhi: Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority's (NFRA) plans to mandate greater disclosures by auditors in the form of annual transparency reporting will go a long way in addressing concerns around quality of audits, the ministry of corporate affairs said in its monthly update of the corporate sector.
