More exits at Jet as relaunch of airline faces uncertainties2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:17 PM IST
NEW DELHI : A few senior Jet Airways executives have resigned due to the uncertainties surrounding the launch of Jet 2.0, two executives said. Nakul Tuteja, who joined 10 months ago as vice president, human resources and administration, Jet Airways, resigned recently. An HR industry veteran of 25 years, Tuteja joined the airline in February. He had stints in GoAir, IndiGo, Aman Resorts, Infosys BPM, EXL and IBM (Daksh).