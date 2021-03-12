NEW DELHI : India Inc is coming together to fight coronavirus, with major companies saying they will cover the cost of vaccinating their employees and dependents.

Corporates are working out different ways to bear the cost as procurement by private firms is still prohibited. At the same time, the government has no plans to allow supply of vaccines in the private market, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated on Thursday.

The country’s largest private company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on 5 March said it will pay for the two-dose shots for its 139,000 employees and their families, including spouses, children and parents, by reimbursing the cost.

Vaccines administered at government health facilities are free, while private hospitals charge ₹250 per dose. This is higher than the ₹200 per dose initially paid by the government to Serum Institute of India for 11 million Covishield shots in January, but lower than the ₹295 per shot charged by Bharat Biotech International for its Covaxin at the time.

Employees who meet the eligibility criteria can get the doses from private facilities and submit the bill to the company, which will be refunded, according to an official at RIL. The Mukesh Ambani-led company expects to vaccinate around 900,000 people, including family members of employees.

JSW Group will also reimburse the cost of vaccinations for its 55,000 employees and associates, including contract and off-payroll workers.

Both RIL and JSW Group have asked their employees to register on the government’s Cowin system to get the jabs.

“I am not sure if corporates paying for their employees’ vaccination will reduce the government’s expenses significantly. Employees of these companies are not in rural areas but in urban areas," said Jayaprakash Muliyil, chairman of scientific advisory committee at Chennai’s National Institute of Epidemiology. “However, if every company cooperates in this manner, it may work nicely for the government and people of India."

The country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd have also announced that they will reimburse the money that their staff spends to get themselves and their families vaccinated.

According to a letter written to employees, which Mint has seen, Bharti Airtel Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinations for its employees, spouses, children and parents. The company aims to partner with healthcare facilities for the vaccination. “We are working with some hospital groups across the country where our employees can go, show their ID cards, and get the vaccinations. They will be not be charged for it and we will bear the cost," said an official at Airtel.

Last week, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Accenture Plc and RPG Group announced immunization plans for staff and their dependents.

French information technology (IT) firm Capgemini will also cover the vaccination cost for all its eligible employees and their family members. American IT consulting firm Cognizant will vaccinate 600,000 employees in India.

(Tanya Thomas from Mumbai contributed to this story.)

